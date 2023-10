Need a fall pick-me-up? Give this pumpkin espresso martini a try

Need a fall pick-me-up? Give this pumpkin espresso martini a try

Need a fall pick-me-up? Give this pumpkin espresso martini a try

Need a fall pick-me-up? Give this pumpkin espresso martini a try

Need a fall pick-me-up? Give this pumpkin espresso martini a try

Follow this simple six-ingredient KaleJunkie recipe for a creamy, delicious espresso martini with an autumn twist. Shake well!