How to make fermented garlic in honey for cold season

How to make fermented garlic in honey for cold season

How to make fermented garlic in honey for cold season

How to make fermented garlic in honey for cold season

How to make fermented garlic in honey for cold season

McKenzie Wheeler of 'Happy Mama Essentials' shared her recipe for fermented garlic honey, which she says offers both immune support and symptom-relieving benefits.