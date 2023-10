How to make Magnolia Bakery-inspired pumpkin pudding at home

How to make Magnolia Bakery-inspired pumpkin pudding at home

How to make Magnolia Bakery-inspired pumpkin pudding at home

How to make Magnolia Bakery-inspired pumpkin pudding at home

How to make Magnolia Bakery-inspired pumpkin pudding at home

Craving pumpkin sweets this October but don’t feel like baking? Give this deliciously rich pumpkin pudding recipe, inspired by the famous Magnolia Bakery, a try!