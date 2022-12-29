30 acts of kindness by the age of 30

5:40gma3December 29, 202230 acts of kindness by the age of 30Bryan Tsiliacos set a goal of performing 30 significant acts of kindness by the time he turns 30 in 2023 and “GMA3” will help him accomplish one of those acts of kindness.Up Next in newsHow to get through any family holiday meal with kindness and graceNovember 22, 2022Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022