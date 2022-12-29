The best after-Christmas sales you can still shop right now

VIDEO: 30 acts of kindness by the age of 30
  • December 29, 2022

30 acts of kindness by the age of 30

Bryan Tsiliacos set a goal of performing 30 significant acts of kindness by the time he turns 30 in 2023 and “GMA3” will help him accomplish one of those acts of kindness.

