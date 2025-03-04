2:58gma3March 4, 20255 former federal employees speak out following layoffsAs layoffs of federal employees continue across the country, five former federal employees discuss the wide-ranging impacts of their terminations.Up Next in newsFired workers stage sit-in at senator's office protesting their terminations by MuskFebruary 25, 2025National Park Rangers speak out on mass layoffs, impact to visitorsFebruary 28, 2025Family of Menendez brothers respond to governor’s action on caseFebruary 28, 2025