ABC News campaign reporters have Election Day preview

4:26gma3ElectionsNovember 8, 2022ABC News campaign reporters have Election Day previewABC News embeds Abby Cruz, Libby Cathey and Miles Cohen give us a preview of how embeds Abby Cruz, Libby Cathey and Miles Cohen are expected to cast their ballots on Election Day.Up Next in news‘Power Trip’ campaign embeds share journeys and predictions leading into Election DayNovember 8, 2022We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running October 27, 2022Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to knowOctober 14, 2022