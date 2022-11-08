This Week from 40 Boxes: Deals on assorted teas, gourmet popcorn and more

VIDEO: ABC News campaign reporters have Election Day preview
4:26

ABC News campaign reporters have Election Day preview

ABC News embeds Abby Cruz, Libby Cathey and Miles Cohen give us a preview of how embeds Abby Cruz, Libby Cathey and Miles Cohen are expected to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Up Next in news

‘Power Trip’ campaign embeds share journeys and predictions leading into Election Day

‘Power Trip’ campaign embeds share journeys and predictions leading into Election Day

November 8, 2022
VIDEO: We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

October 27, 2022
VIDEO: Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

October 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.