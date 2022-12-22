Shop the best subscription boxes from beauty to coffee and more

VIDEO:
4:01
  • gma3
  • December 22, 2022

Actress talks playing Cissy Houston in new Whitney Houston biopic

Tamara Tunie shares her experience playing Whitney’s mother in “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” which portrays the life and legacy of the singing icon.

