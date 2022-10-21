'GMA' Deals & Steals $20 & under

VIDEO: 1-on-1 with Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake
8:17

1-on-1 with Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake

Kari Lake, a rising GOP star and candidate for Arizona governor, goes one-on-one with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on policy positions and the future.

Up Next in news

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigns in Arizona with Kari Lake

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigns in Arizona with Kari Lake

October 19, 2022
VIDEO: Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

October 14, 2022
VIDEO: Watch these good samaritans rescue man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

September 29, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.