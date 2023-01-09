40 Boxes: Deals on products for rest and relaxation

VIDEO: What is 'baby brain' and is there science behind it?
1:49

What is 'baby brain' and is there science behind it?

The term “baby brain” refers to memory problems and absent-mindedness reported by many women during pregnancy and early motherhood. Dr. Jen Ashton breaks down the science behind it.

