Shop last-minute gift ideas for Father's Day

VIDEO: How can bedtime affect your sleep duration?
1:34

How can bedtime affect your sleep duration?

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains a new study that shows the increase of sleep duration among adolescents after extending their time spent in bed.

Up Next in news

Dr. Jen Answers your summer sleep and skin care questions

Dr. Jen Answers your summer sleep and skin care questions

May 30, 2023
VIDEO: Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces

Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces

June 12, 2023
VIDEO: Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

May 18, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.