How can bedtime affect your sleep duration?

1:34gma3June 13, 2023How can bedtime affect your sleep duration?ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains a new study that shows the increase of sleep duration among adolescents after extending their time spent in bed.Up Next in newsDr. Jen Answers your summer sleep and skin care questionsMay 30, 2023Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces June 12, 2023Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma May 18, 2023