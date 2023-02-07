How to look your best without plastic surgery

6:46gma3February 7, 2023How to look your best without plastic surgeryBoard-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn and celebrity makeup artist Neil Scivelli share makeup hacks on how to look your best without going under the knife.Up Next in newsActress Jennifer Grey speaks candidly about past relationships, plastic surgeryMay 10, 2022Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022