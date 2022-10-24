More Black families home-schooling because of CRT

3:57gma3EducationOctober 24, 2022More Black families home-schooling because of CRTABC News’ Steve Osunsami reports on the rise of Black parents homeschooling their children amid concerns of racism, safety and changing school curriculums.Up Next in newsBlack homeschooling families take education into their own handsOctober 5, 2022Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to knowOctober 14, 2022Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane IanSeptember 29, 2022