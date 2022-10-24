This Week from 40 Boxes: Deals on reusable bags, blankets and more

VIDEO: More Black families home-schooling because of CRT
3:57

More Black families home-schooling because of CRT

ABC News’ Steve Osunsami reports on the rise of Black parents homeschooling their children amid concerns of racism, safety and changing school curriculums.

Up Next in news

Black homeschooling families take education into their own hands

Black homeschooling families take education into their own hands

October 5, 2022
VIDEO: Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

October 14, 2022
VIDEO: Watch these good samaritans rescue man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

September 29, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.