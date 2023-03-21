This week from 40 Boxes: Deals on spring goodies and more

VIDEO: Cannabis and anesthesia do not mix, study shows
1:53

Cannabis and anesthesia do not mix, study shows

A new study shows that cannabis can have negative impacts on your body when having a surgical procedure. ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains.

