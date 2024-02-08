3:15gma3Climate ChangeFebruary 8, 2024Chelsea Clinton puts the spotlight on climate change Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton brings awareness to a variety of community-driven solutions to make the planet better for future generations.Up Next in newsPowerful photo of polar bear wins 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the YearFebruary 8, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023