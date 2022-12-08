'GMA' Deals & Steals on gifts for everyone, Day 2

VIDEO: Club Q co-owner discusses Colorado Springs shooting
4:08
  • gma3
  • December 8, 2022

Club Q co-owner discusses Colorado Springs shooting

Less than 3 weeks after the shooting at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs, Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes shares how the community is recovering from the tragedy.

Up Next in news

Colorado Springs shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance

Colorado Springs shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance

November 24, 2022
VIDEO: 3 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon ban

3 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon ban

November 23, 2022
VIDEO: The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

November 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.