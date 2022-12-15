It's your last chance to shop holiday Digital Deals!

VIDEO: A conversation about mental health
5:51

A conversation about mental health

Dr. Jeff Gardere joins "GMA3" to discuss beloved hip-hop dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide at the age of 40 this week.

Up Next in news

Heath High School shooting survivor Missy Jenkins Smith writes to future survivors

Heath High School shooting survivor Missy Jenkins Smith writes to future survivors

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.