'GMA' Deals & Steals $20 & under

VIDEO: Democratic candidate for Arizona governor talks critical midterm elections
5:59

Democratic candidate for Arizona governor talks critical midterm elections

Katie Hobbs, Arizona secretary of state and gubernatorial candidate, discusses what’s at stake in one of the most decisive midterm elections in history.

Up Next in news

Sen. Amy Klobuchar discusses potential to codify Roe v. Wade after midterms

Sen. Amy Klobuchar discusses potential to codify Roe v. Wade after midterms

October 21, 2022
VIDEO: Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

October 14, 2022
VIDEO: Watch these good samaritans rescue man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

September 29, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.