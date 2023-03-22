'GMA3' Deals & Steals to spruce up for spring

VIDEO: Deon Jones discusses civil rights victory
4:50

Deon Jones discusses civil rights victory

ABC News’ DeMarco Morgan speaks with Deon Jones after his historic lawsuit against the LAPD. Jones was injured during a George Floyd protest and discusses his civil rights victory.

