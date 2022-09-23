Extraordinary Kids: 16-year-old plays 117 instruments from around the world

2:30gma3Good NewsSeptember 23, 2022Extraordinary Kids: 16-year-old plays 117 instruments from around the worldNeil Nayyar, a California teenager, took an early interest in music that has led him to learn instruments from different cultures around the world and sing in six languages.Up Next in gma3Man who lost arm to cancer learns to play piano with prosthetic limbNovember 17, 2021Oregon faces extreme fire danger amid blazes September 10, 2022The cycle of a mass shooting, told through photos and videos July 14, 2022