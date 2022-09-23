This Week from 40 Boxes: Deals on polarized sunglasses, body care and more

VIDEO: Extraordinary Kids: 16-year-old plays 117 instruments from around the world
2:30

Extraordinary Kids: 16-year-old plays 117 instruments from around the world

Neil Nayyar, a California teenager, took an early interest in music that has led him to learn instruments from different cultures around the world and sing in six languages.

Up Next in gma3

Man who lost arm to cancer learns to play piano with prosthetic limb

Man who lost arm to cancer learns to play piano with prosthetic limb

November 17, 2021
Evacuations have been ordered in several regions in Oregon, and power has been shut off to thousands of customers due to the high fire risk.

Oregon faces extreme fire danger amid blazes

September 10, 2022
VIDEO: The cycle of a mass shooting, told through photos and videos

The cycle of a mass shooting, told through photos and videos

July 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.