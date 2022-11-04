The Right Stuff: Best curtains to shop now

VIDEO: Faith Friday: Pastor and sports chaplain talks finding your purpose
3:42
  • gma3
  • November 4, 2022

Faith Friday: Pastor and sports chaplain talks finding your purpose

Jonathan Evans, a former NFL player and chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Maverick discusses his new book, “Fighting Your Battles.”

