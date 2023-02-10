Top flower delivery services to know ahead of Valentine's Day

VIDEO: Faith Friday: The path to healing
3:21
  • gma3
  • February 10, 2023

Faith Friday: The path to healing

Activist and anti-racism educator Faitth Brooks details her healing and faith journey while empowering other Black women in her memoir, “Remember Me Now.”

Up Next in news

Uvalde teacher finds healing after being falsely accused of leaving a door open

Uvalde teacher finds healing after being falsely accused of leaving a door open

January 23, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.