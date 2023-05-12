Shop top pet essentials for your 4-legged friends

VIDEO: Family takes year-long world tour following medical diagnosis
4:16

Family takes year-long world tour following medical diagnosis

Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their children join “GMA3” to reflect on their vision loss diagnosis and the "Foundation Fighting Blindness" organization.

Up Next in news

Minnesota couple travels across the country collecting stories to bridge divides

Minnesota couple travels across the country collecting stories to bridge divides

May 10, 2023
VIDEO: Woman alleges strangers placed bucket on her head while shopping

Woman alleges strangers placed bucket on her head while shopping

April 13, 2023
VIDEO: The cycle of a mass shooting, told through photos and videos

The cycle of a mass shooting, told through photos and videos

March 28, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.