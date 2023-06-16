Shop Deals & Steals: Save 50% on Karma home accessories and more

VIDEO: How fathers can help promote breastfeeding
1:55

How fathers can help promote breastfeeding

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains a new study that shows how fathers can help promote breastfeeding and safe sleep practices in the first 6 months of their infant's life.

Up Next in news

New study shows higher breastfeeding rates when fathers are supportive

New study shows higher breastfeeding rates when fathers are supportive

June 16, 2023
VIDEO: First came protests at all ages drag show. Then, came the rainbow umbrellas

First came protests at all-ages drag shows. Then, the rainbow umbrellas

June 15, 2023
VIDEO: Queer pastor stands up to hate in wake of Club Q shooting

Queer pastor stands up to hate in wake of Club Q shooting

June 15, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.