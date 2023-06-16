1:55gma3ParentingJune 16, 2023How fathers can help promote breastfeedingABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains a new study that shows how fathers can help promote breastfeeding and safe sleep practices in the first 6 months of their infant's life.Up Next in newsNew study shows higher breastfeeding rates when fathers are supportiveJune 16, 2023First came protests at all-ages drag shows. Then, the rainbow umbrellasJune 15, 2023Queer pastor stands up to hate in wake of Club Q shootingJune 15, 2023