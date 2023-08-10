Federal pilot program launched for expectant moms

4:47gma3ParentingAugust 10, 2023Federal pilot program launched for expectant momsSecretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra outlines the federal government’s new pilot program, which provides maternal and newborn supply kits to hundreds of new and expectant mothers.Up Next in newsGroundbreaking development for moms suffering from postpartum depressionAugust 6, 2023Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96July 21, 2023Teen finds her way back to the ocean 1 year after losing leg from shark biteJuly 19, 2023