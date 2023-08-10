'GMA' Deals & Steals on Wheels: Philadelphia

VIDEO: New federal pilot program launched for expectant moms
4:47

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra outlines the federal government’s new pilot program, which provides maternal and newborn supply kits to hundreds of new and expectant mothers.

