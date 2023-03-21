This week from 40 Boxes: Deals on spring goodies and more

VIDEO: Former Trump administrator discusses possible TikTok ban
5:10

Former Trump administrator discusses possible TikTok ban

Keith Krach, former under secretary of state, discusses the best case the U.S. government can make against TikTok as its CEO testifies on Capitol Hill next week.

Up Next in news

The Fed must look at banks with 'much more scrutiny': Sen. Elizabeth Warren

The Fed must look at banks with 'much more scrutiny': Sen. Elizabeth Warren

March 19, 2023
VIDEO: MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTok

MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTok

February 28, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.