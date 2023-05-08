3:36
- May 8, 2023
Gunman kills 8 at shopping mall in Texas
ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman joins “GMA3” from Allen, Texas, to provide details about the shooting that took place at a outdoor mall killing at least eight people.
