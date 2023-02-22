Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day

4:12gma3February 22, 2023Heart Valve Disease Awareness DayKentucky Rep. Andy Bar speaks about the dangers of valvular heart disease, the legislation he sponsored to combat it, and the importance of getting your heart checked.Up Next in newsFirst-time mother undergoes heart valve repair shortly after delivering babyJune 29, 2021Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022