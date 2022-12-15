It's your last chance to shop holiday Digital Deals!

VIDEO: Holly Robinson Peete details 1st Hallmark movie celebrating Kwanzaa
4:09
  • gma3
  • December 15, 2022

Holly Robinson Peete details 1st Hallmark movie celebrating Kwanzaa

Actress Holly Robinson Peete discusses her latest Hallmark Channel movie, “Holiday Heritage,” and getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

