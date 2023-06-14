'GMA' Deals & Steals on outdoor fun and accessories

VIDEO: Illinois governor signs law to prevent book banning
4:56

Illinois governor signs law to prevent book banning

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias discusses the attempts to ban books nationwide and Gov. J.B Pritzker’s decision to sign a first of its kind law to prevent book banning.

Up Next in news

Latest on Florida book ban

Latest on Florida book ban

April 29, 2023
Club Q is where they found love. It’s also where they lost those they loved.

Club Q is where they found love. It’s also where they lost those they loved.

June 14, 2023
VIDEO: Where is the LGBTQ+ community safe? In Club Q aftershock, survivors reflect, rebuild

Where is the LGBTQ+ community safe? In Club Q aftershock, survivors reflect, rebuild

June 14, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.