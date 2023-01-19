What you need to know about inflation

4:45gma3January 19, 2023What you need to know about inflationABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis discusses the latest inflation numbers and what to expect going forward.Up Next in newsParalyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022Why this necklace, ribbon and mural mean so much to these school shooting survivorsDecember 14, 2022