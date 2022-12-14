Final days to shop Tory Johnson's holiday Digital Deals!

VIDEO: Inspiring marching band gets big surprise
9:37
  • gma3
  • December 14, 2022

Inspiring marching band gets big surprise

Band director James Perry at Eastern High School in Washington, D.C., opens up how much the band does for its students despite the financial obstacles they face.

