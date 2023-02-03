'GMA' Deals & Steals celebrating Black-owned businesses

VIDEO: Julia Schlaepfer dishes on 'Yellowstone' prequel
4:52
  • gma3
  • February 3, 2023

Julia Schlaepfer dishes on 'Yellowstone' prequel

The show “1923” introduces a new generation of the Duton family and explores the early 20th century. Actress Julia Schlaepfer dishes on the new series.

Up Next in news

Kelsey Asbille dishes on new season of hit drama, 'Yellowstone'

Kelsey Asbille dishes on new season of hit drama, 'Yellowstone'

November 7, 2022
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.