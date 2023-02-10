Top flower delivery services to know ahead of Valentine's Day

VIDEO: The latest on the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria
5:18
  • gma3
  • February 10, 2023

The latest on the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria

ABC News’ David Muir and deputy executive director of Oxfam Didem Demircan discuss the latest on the deadly earthquake, as the death toll rises to over 22,000.

