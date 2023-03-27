Man talks about his journey from homeless to CEO

4:57gma3Good NewsMarch 27, 2023Man talks about his journey from homeless to CEONewly appointed LA Mission President and CEO Pastor Vance Troy reflects on his incredible journey out of homelessness and what it means to lead the organization that once saved his life. Up Next in newsHomeless man sleeping at Chicago O'Hare International Airport gets his own homeFebruary 20, 2023MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTokFebruary 28, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 2022