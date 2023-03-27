Make the 'whole place shimmer' with these sparkle fashion picks

VIDEO: Man talks about his journey from homeless to CEO
4:57

Man talks about his journey from homeless to CEO

Newly appointed LA Mission President and CEO Pastor Vance Troy reflects on his incredible journey out of homelessness and what it means to lead the organization that once saved his life.

Up Next in news

Homeless man sleeping at Chicago O'Hare International Airport gets his own home

Homeless man sleeping at Chicago O'Hare International Airport gets his own home

February 20, 2023
VIDEO: MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTok

MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTok

February 28, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.