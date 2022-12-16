Shop the best functional and affordable gloves for winter weather

VIDEO: Can certain medications cause anxiety?
2:13
  • gma3
  • December 16, 2022

Can certain medications cause anxiety?

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton answers your health questions and shares tips on how to reduce the risk of developing blood clots.

Up Next in news

Biden administration aims to expand mental health in schools across the country

Biden administration aims to expand mental health in schools across the country

November 4, 2022
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.