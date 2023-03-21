Meet Juilliard’s first Black dance director

3:08gma3EducationMarch 21, 2023Meet Juilliard’s first Black dance directorAlicia Graf Mack was hired in 2018 to head up its dance division, making her the youngest person, and the first woman of color, to lead the dance department in the division’s 70-year history.Up Next in newsIrish dancers treat travelers to performance as they arrive at airportMarch 17, 2023MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTokFebruary 28, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 2022