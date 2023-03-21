This week from 40 Boxes: Deals on spring goodies and more

VIDEO: Meet Julliard’s first Black dance director
3:08

Meet Julliard’s first Black dance director

Alicia Graf Mack was hired in 2018 to head up its dance division, making her the youngest person, and the first woman of color, to lead the dance department in the institution’s 70-year history.

