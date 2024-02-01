3:44gma3Good NewsFebruary 1, 2024Meet the woman creating community for Black women in filmChris Wairegi founded 600 Black Women, an organization that is uplifting and providing community and training for filmmakers, photographers and publicists who are Black women and beyond. Up Next in newsBlack athletes open up about mental healthFebruary 1, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023