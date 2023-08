Mindfulness, diet during pregnancy may help child development, study shows

Mindfulness, diet during pregnancy may help child development, study shows

Mindfulness, diet during pregnancy may help child development, study shows

Mindfulness, diet during pregnancy may help child development, study shows

Mindfulness, diet during pregnancy may help child development, study shows

A new study shows that mindfulness and diet during pregnancy may help boost social and brain development in children. ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains.