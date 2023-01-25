Mom creates legislation to help children with allergies

2:38gma3ParentingJanuary 25, 2023Mom creates legislation to help children with allergiesGeorgina Cornago lost her son Giovanni Cipriano in 2013 due to an anaphylactic reaction caused by peanuts. A few months later, she created a foundation to raise awareness of food allergies.Up Next in newsSpringtime allergies vs. COVID-19May 1, 2022Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022