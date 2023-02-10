Some moms microdose mushrooms for anxiety, depression, study shows

1:50gma3February 10, 2023Some moms microdose mushrooms for anxiety, depression, study showsMany women are hoping to treat their depression, anxiety and trauma with therapeutic psychedelic medicine. Dr. Jen Ashton breaks it down.Up Next in newsDenver votes to effectively decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms May 9, 2019Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022