VIDEO: Some moms microdose mushrooms for anxiety, depression, study shows
1:50
  • gma3
  • February 10, 2023

Some moms microdose mushrooms for anxiety, depression, study shows

Many women are hoping to treat their depression, anxiety and trauma with therapeutic psychedelic medicine. Dr. Jen Ashton breaks it down.

