NAACP Memphis president discusses Tyre Nichols’ death

5:02gma3January 30, 2023NAACP Memphis president discusses Tyre Nichols’ deathVan Turner, Jr., the president of the NAACP Memphis branch and mayoral candidate, discusses the five former Memphis officers being charged in Tyre Nichols’ death.Up Next in newsVan Turner makes 'demands for justice’ over Tyre Nichols killingJanuary 30, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022