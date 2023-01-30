Mascaras, eyelash curlers and more to put your fresh face forward

VIDEO: NAACP Memphis president discusses Tyre Nichols’ death
5:02
  • gma3
  • January 30, 2023

NAACP Memphis president discusses Tyre Nichols’ death

Van Turner, Jr., the president of the NAACP Memphis branch and mayoral candidate, discusses the five former Memphis officers being charged in Tyre Nichols’ death.

