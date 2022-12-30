The best after-Christmas sales you can still shop right now

VIDEO: NASA celebrates its 1st Native American woman astronaut
4:30
  • gma3
  • December 30, 2022

NASA celebrates its 1st Native American woman astronaut

ABC News' Gio Benitez interviews Nicole Aunapu Mann from the International Space Station. She trained almost 10 years for her first mission to space.

