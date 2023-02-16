'GMA' Deals & Steals Beauty Bonanza, Part 2

VIDEO: Nate Bargatze talks about his new comedy special
5:35
  • gma3
  • February 16, 2023

Nate Bargatze talks about his new comedy special

Nate Bargatze dishes on his third family-friendly stand-up comedy special “Nate Bargatze: Hello World,” which was released in January on Amazon.

