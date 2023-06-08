'GMA' Deals & Steals for dads, grads and you, too!

1:55

New study discusses anxiety treatment in children

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains a new study that shows the increase of prescription medications being used as a treatment for anxiety.

