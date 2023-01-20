The Right Stuff: Top boot picks for rain, snow, style and more

VIDEO: What you need to know about new weight loss drugs
  • January 20, 2023

What you need to know about new weight loss drugs

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton shares what you need to know about Ozempic and Victoza, drugs being used off-label for weight management.

