What you need to know about new weight loss drugs

1:52gma3January 20, 2023What you need to know about new weight loss drugsABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton shares what you need to know about Ozempic and Victoza, drugs being used off-label for weight management.