VIDEO: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum talks about his presidential bid
5:57

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum talks about his presidential bid

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum discussed his presidential candidacy and the effect on the race after former President Donald Trump was indicted in a classified documents case.

