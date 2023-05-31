NYC program pairs students and therapy dogs to encourage reading

4:03gma3AnimalsMay 31, 2023NYC program pairs students and therapy dogs to encourage readingR.E.A.D instruction team, Nancy George-Michalson, Michelle Sarao and her dog Cooper join “GMA3” to discuss the success of the program and how students have responded.Up Next in newsRetired therapy dog surprised with big farewellMarch 31, 2023Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma May 18, 2023Woman alleges strangers placed bucket on her head while shoppingApril 13, 2023