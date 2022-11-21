Digital Deals: Save 50% on Karma Gifts home accessories and more gift ideas

VIDEO: Olympian Tommie Smith discusses new book, 'Victory. Stand!'
4:13

Olympian Tommie Smith discusses new book, 'Victory. Stand!'

Gold medalist Tommie Smith reflects on protesting at the 1968 Olympic Games and more in his new graphic novel memoir, "Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice."

