VIDEO: First openly gay, Afro-Latino congressmember talks the importance of mental health
5:38

First openly gay, Afro-Latino congressmember talks the importance of mental health

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres reflects on his struggles with mental health, and stresses the importance of mental health resources.

